Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne is being hospitalized after experiencing complications from the flu.

The 70-year-old singer's wife, television personality Sharon Osbourne, confirmed in a tweet Wednesday that Osbourne was admitted to the hospital.

"As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu," Sharon wrote.

"His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery," she explained. "Thanks to everyone for their concern and love."

The news comes a little over a week after Osbourne postponed the U.K. and European leg of his No More Tours II tour due to illness. He initially delayed the first four dates because of the flu and was subsequently diagnosed with an upper-respiratory infection.

"I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour," the star wrote in a Facebook post.

"I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed," he told fans. "It's being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy."

Osbourne kicked off the No More Tours II tour April 27 in Jacksonville, Fla., and was to begin the European portion Jan. 30 in Dublin, Ireland. He is slated to headline Rocklahoma music festival over Memorial Day weekend in May.