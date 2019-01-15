Kim Kardashian (L) and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal upfront on May 15, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian says baby No. 4 is arriving "sometime soon."

The 38-year-old television personality confirmed on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she's expecting another son with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

Kim told host Andy Cohen her child is due "sometime soon." She appeared alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who expressed surprise when she announced the baby's sex.

"It's a boy!" the star said before explaining her forthcomingness. "It's out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people and I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

Kim and her sisters also addressed their relationship with their former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner. The siblings have clashed with Caitlyn since her split from their mom, Kris Jenner, in 2014, but are back to speaking with the star.

"We saw her on Christmas Eve," Kim said. "It's like, new year, drama-free. That's like our motto this year."

Us Weekly reported this month that Kim and West are expecting a baby boy via surrogate. Sources said the couple's gestational carrier is due to give birth in early May.

Kim and West are already parents to 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint and 1-year-old daughter Chicago. Kim posted photos with West and their kids in December from her family's Christmas Eve party.