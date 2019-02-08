Kendra Wilkinson (R), Hank Baskett (C) and son Hank attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Paddington" on January 10, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kendra Wilkinson attends the Las Vegas premiere of "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming" on August 6, 2017.

Kendra Wilkinson (R), pictured with son Hank (L) and daughter Alijah, said she's feeling good and focused on her kids following her split from Hank Baskett.

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Kendra Wilkinson is "back in the light" after experiencing depression in the wake of her divorce.

The 33-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Thursday that she's feeling good and focused on her kids following her split from Hank Baskett.

"The depression is gone finally. Back in the light and feels good," Wilkinson wrote.

"I'm living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever," she said. "Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Ya know..."

Wilkinson is parent to two children, 9-year-old son Hank and 4-year-old daughter Alijah, with Baskett. She said Thursday on Twitter she plans to be celibate and spend her time with her kids, playing video games like The Division 2 and golfing.

"I also just announced my celibacy so I am closed shop. Lol. All my fun is with my kids now a days. Not into partying rt now. Maybe I'll get out again soon though," the star wrote.

"Working out, gaming and golf other than my babies," she added.

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett in April after nearly nine years of marriage. She told fans in October she had "signed her last divorce paper," although TMZ reported in January the star's divorce was delayed due to an error in paperwork.

The former Kendra on Top star had vowed to focus on herself and her children in a New Year's Eve post in December.

"This year I'll be me and let go of anything holding me back only accept eyes of love and support," she wrote. "2019 will be about simplifying and decluttering. Focusing on what truly makes me happy and laugh."