Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps say they immediately connected on the set of Dawson's Creek.

The best friends and former co-stars discussed their early friendship during Thursday's episode of Philipps' E! series, Busy Tonight.

Philipps said she nearly met Williams a handful of times before being introduced to the actress on the Dawson's Creek set.

"I met you the first night I was there," Philipps recalled. "I remember being prepped that we were going to love each other, and so it felt very high stakes. We ended up immediately loving each other."

"We were both staying at the same hotel," she said. "We sat on those rocking chairs."

"That's what it's going to be like when we're old," Williams responded. "We are old."

Williams and Philipps also recalled how they almost died on Jet Skis during an outing in Wilmington, N.C., where Dawson's Creek was filmed. The pair used Williams' Jet Ski and borrowed another from co-star Kerr Smith.

"We had this really clumsy move. There was this, like, boat coming our way -- nowhere near us -- and to get our of the boat's way, we decided to drive into each other," Williams recounted.

"We had a Jet Ski crash and Michelle, like, gashed open her leg and I gashed open my hand," Philipps added. "The next day Kerr came to work and he said his Jet Ski sank. He was like, 'Did something happen to my Jet Ski?' Michelle was like, 'No. No, no, no.' I was like, 'Nope.''"

Williams and Philipps played Jen Lindley and Audrey Liddell on Dawson's Creek, which had a six-season run on The WB from 1998 to 2003.