Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Five-time Oscar nominee Albert Finney has died at age 82.

Variety confirmed the British actor died Friday following a short illness.

Finney's publicist told the Guardian the actor died of a chest infection at Royal Marsden hospital outside London. Finney's wife, Pene Delmage, and son, Simon Finney, were by the star's side.

Finney confirmed in May 2011 he was diagnosed with cancer, but it is unknown if the disease played a role in his death. The Guardian said Royal Marsden hospital specializes in cancer treatment.

Finney is known for such films as Tom Jones, Murder on the Orient Express and Erin Brockovich. He was nominated for an Academy Award five times, but never attended the awards show and never won.

"I've never been," he told reporters in December 2003. "I live in London. It's a long way to go for a very long party. Sitting there for six hours not having a cigarette or a drink. It's a waste of time."

Finney started his career in theater, joining the Royal Shakespeare Company following his graduation from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He made his stage debut in The Party in 1958, and replaced Laurence Olivier in Coriolanus the next year.

The actor moved to film, debuting in the 1960 movie The Entertainer and starring in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning the same year. He went on to land the title role in the 1963 movie Tom Jones, which earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Finney stayed active in theater while pursing film and television, winning Tony Awards for Luther in 1964 and A Day in the Death of Joe Egg in 1968, and an Olivier Award for Orphans in 1986. His more recent movies included The Bourne Legacy and the James Bond film Skyfall.