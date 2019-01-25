Victoria Beckham (R) and David Beckham attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19. File Photo by Lauren Hurley/UPI | License Photo

Victoria Beckham will bring her children to the Spice Girls reunion tour this year. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham plans to see the group's reunion show with her kids.

The 44-year-old British designer said on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America that she will bring her children to the girl group's reunion tour this year, despite not partaking in the reunion herself.

"I can't wait to take the kids and see it but, you know, with my business now I just wouldn't be able to do it, but I wish them so much luck," she told hosts Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer.

Beckham said it wasn't a hard decision to sit out the reunion tour, which begins June 1 in Manchester, England.

"I'll always be a Spice Girl and I'm so proud of everything I achieved. I'm so proud of them," she said of her band mates. "It's going to be the best show."

Beckham, who launched season two of her Reebok X Victoria Beckham collection this week, said she translates the Spice Girls' girl power message into her clothes.

"With the Spice Girls, it was just great to travel the world, be with my best friends, have fun, really spread the girl power message. For me now, it's still about that, but it's about empowering women through fashion," she said.

Beckham is parent to four children, 19-year-old son Brooklyn, 16-year-old son Romeo, 13-year-old son Cruz and 7-year-old daughter Harper, with David Beckham.