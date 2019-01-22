Victoria Beckham launches new Reebok collection

Victoria Beckham (L) and David Beckham attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19. File Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham is launching a new collection with footwear and apparel company Reebok.

The 44-year-old British designer released season two of her Reebok x Victoria Beckham athletic wear line Tuesday in New York.

Beckham shared a pair of photos on Instagram of herself wearing a black sports bra and leggings with trainers from her collection.

"Good morning New York! So excited to launch my @reebok collection today! Wearing the #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham crop top, leggins, trainers and cap!! xx Kisses," she captioned one post.

"Launch day! Morning workout in my new #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham crop top, leggings, Bolton low trainers (available in March!) and cap!! x VB," she wrote alongside the other picture.

The former Spice Girls singer told Vogue she waited for the right partnership before designing her first pair of sneakers.

"Every time I launch something new, it's because it's something I want in my life," she said. "I've wanted to put a trainer in my collection for a long, long time, but it's something that's very specialized -- I had to do it with a brand that had the technical experience and the know-how."

Beckham said her new collection, which includes sports bras, leggings, hoodies and other items, is both functional and fashionable.

"I expect a lot out of my workout clothing," the star said," but I also expect it to be able to carry me from the gym through the day. It's hard to find things that feel cool and not too mumsy. This has a strong fashion edge -- and I can't wait to start wearing it."

Beckham released her first Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection in July.