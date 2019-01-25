Trending Stories

Ariana Grande says new album is coming in February, releases tracklist
Jay Leno praises David Letterman: 'I am a huge fan'
Ariana Grande shares 'Thank U, Next' album cover
'RuPaul's Drag Race': Adam Rippon announces the cast of Season 11
Netflix: What's coming and going in February 2019

Photo Gallery

 
Sonequa Martin-Green, Rebecca Romijn attend 'Star Trek' premiere

Latest News

'Boondock Saints' reunion planned on 'Ride with Norman Reedus'
Anne Hathaway on 'Princess Diaries 3': 'We're working on it'
Sightings suggest rare angel sharks are living off the coast of Wales
China to host meeting of 'nuclear five'
U.S. Navy veteran held in Iran over private lawsuit
 
Back to Article
/