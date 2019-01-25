Meghan Markle (L) and Prince Harry visit the Irish Famine Memorial in Dublin, Ireland, on July 11. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE

Meghan Markle (R), pictured with Prince Harry, will support her patronages with tours this month. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle will visit the National Theatre in London in her new role as patron of the performing arts venue.

Kensington Palace announced Friday the 37-year-old duchess of Sussex will support her patronages by touring the theater and The Association of Commonwealth Universities this month.

"The Duchess of Sussex will make her first visit as Patron to the @NationalTheatre on Wednesday 30th January," the palace tweeted. "The visit will explore the organisation's work, and see The Duchess meet some of the talented teams and apprentices working behind the scenes."

Markle will meet students and academics from The ACU, the world's largest network of universities, the next day.

"The Duchess of Sussex make her first visit as Patron of the @The_ACU on Thursday 31st January to meet students and academics from across the ACU's network of 500 university members," the palace wrote. "The ACU helps to advance knowledge, promote understanding, broaden minds and improve lives."

Kensington Palace announced earlier this month that Markle will serve as patron of four charities supporting the arts, access to education and animal welfare. In addition to the National Theatre and The ACU, she will support Smart Works and Mayhew.

Markle, who is pregnant with her first child, also has events with her husband, Prince Harry, coming up in February. The couple will visit Bristol on Feb. 1 and attend the Endeavor Fund Awards on Feb. 7.