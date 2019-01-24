Robert Irwin (R), pictured with Terri Irwin (L) and Bindi Irwin, announced his family's new Animal Planet series was picked up for Season 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Crikey! It's the Irwins star Robert Irwin says the show was renewed.

The 15-year-old television personality announced on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that his family's new Animal Planet series was picked up for Season 2.

"We've actually got some really cool news," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "Crikey! It's the Irwins -- it's official -- Season 2 is happening."

Crikey! It's the Irwins follows Robert, his mom, Terri Irwin, and 20-year-old sister Bindi Irwin as they live and work at the Australia Zoo. The show debuted in October and will air its Season 1 finale Sunday, Jan. 27.

"So, the season finale is all about our crocodile research -- something very, very close to our heart," Robert said. "We're gonna be catching crocs. It's action-packed."

Robert brought several animals to visit The Tonight Show, including a baby camel named Wednesday that kissed Fallon on the lips.

"They greet each other by putting their face really close and breathe right into their nose," Robert explained.

Robert is the son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, who died at age 44 in September 2006. Bindi promised in February to uphold her dad's legacy with Crikey! It's the Irwins.

"I promise to do my best to make you proud and ensure your legacy lives on forever," the star wrote on Instagram.

"A new chapter in our lives has begun as we embark on this journey with @animalplanet," she said. "There is so much on the horizon. We can't wait to share our story as a family."