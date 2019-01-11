Lana Condor, Noah Centineo made real-life pact to not date

Lana Condor attends the New York premiere of "X-Men: Apocalypse" on May 24, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Lana Condor and Noah Centineo made a real-life pact to not date shortly after they met.

Condor, 21, said on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that she and Centineo, her To All the Boys I've Loved Before co-star, have established boundaries in their relationship.

The actress told host Jimmy Fallon she and Centineo attended a hot yoga class together and ordered pizza at the actor's apartment before they started filming the Netflix movie.

"It's kind of like, 'Ooh, hot yoga? Pizza? What's happening?'" Condor recalled. "I felt something."

"I looked at him and I was like, 'Noah, it's not gonna happen between us.' Because I felt that for the show to do well, we had to be best friend-professionals," she explained. "He's like, 'Yeah, it's not gonna happen.'"

"We kind of did what we did in To All the Boys the movie, we kind of made a contract and set boundaries," the star said. "I'm so happy we did that because the movie turned out great and now we're doing a sequel."

Condor said she still feels a "spark" with Centineo, who will return to star with her in P.S. I Still Love You. Condor and Centineo play Lara Jean and Peter in To All the Boys I Loved Before, which is based on the first book in Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy.

"I have this beautiful relationship with Noah, he's a great friend of mine in real life," the actress previously told Rollacoaster magazine.

"I would say that we probably did our job right if people like us together. I mean, when I watched the film back, I wanted Peter and Lara Jean to be together! So I completely understand that," she said.