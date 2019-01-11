Reese Witherspoon poses with mom, daughter Ava for Vogue

Reese Witherspoon (L) and daughter Ava Phillippe appear in the February issue of Vogue. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon made her latest Vogue photo shoot a family affair.

The 42-year-old actress posed with her mom, Betty Reese, and 19-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe for the magazine's February issue.

Vogue shared a snapshot of Witherspoon with her lookalike mom and daughter Thursday on Instagram. Photographer Zoe Ghertner captured the trio for the new issue.

"What a fun shoot for @VogueMagazine! Thank you @ZoeGhertner for your incredible vision and creativity," Witherspoon wrote on her account. "And thank you to all the amazing women who spoke on my behalf. I am so lucky to work with the greatest women in the world!"

Witherspoon voiced her admiration for her mom, who worked as a labor-and-delivery nurse at a hospital in Nashville, in the cover story.

"[She would] take care of seventeen babies at once. There would usually be two women, and they'd be doing all the diapering, all the feeding -- everything, all at once," the star recalled.

"I remember being so in awe of my mom. She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion friends at work. She just loved the women she worked with," she said.

Witherspoon's Big Little Lies co-star Meryl Streep told the magazine Witherspoon herself is similarly inspiring.

"She does everything! On top of the acting and producing and the books and Draper James, she also carves the pumpkins! She raises three kids. She maintains friendships," the actress said. "You remember that book I Don't Know How She Does It? That's Reese!"

Witherspoon is parent to Ava and 15-year-old son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and to 6-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth. She called Ava the "sunshine" of her life in a post on the teenager's birthday in September.