Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Meghan McCain says former vice president Joe Biden helped her survive the heartbreak of her dad's death.

The 34-year-old television personality said Thursday on the Watch What Happens Live after-show that she "probably wouldn't be here" if it weren't for Biden's support after John McCain's death.

"I probably wouldn't be here without Joe Biden," she told host Andy Cohen. "I don't know if I would have really survived it without him."

The View host had nothing but praise for Biden, a Democrat who served as vice president to Barack Obama, despite their differing political beliefs.

"We obviously disagree politically and if he runs for president I have to quit The View because I can't say anything bad about him. I don't think I could do it," she said.

McCain said she was "so heartbroken and dead" after John, a longtime Arizona senator, died at age 81 in August following a battle with brain cancer.

"I didn't think I could appear on a fun show again," she told Cohen. "So I'm really happy just to be here and alive. America's support for my family, I think you're not going to see that again for generations. It was incredible and I'm still grateful."

Biden, whose son Beau died of the same cancer as John, consoled McCain on The View in December 2017 following her dad's diagnosis. He gave a tearful eulogy for John at the senator's memorial service in August.

"I always thought of John as a brother," the former vice president said. "We had a hell of a lot of family fights."