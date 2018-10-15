Prince Harry (L), duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, leave St. George's Chapel by carriage after their royal wedding ceremony. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo
The couple chose
Cleave and Company to craft their wedding rings. Harry's is a platinum band with a textured finish and Markle's was created from a piece of Welsh gold Harry's grandmother -- Queen Elizabeth II -- bestowed upon her. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo
Meghan Markle chose
for her wedding ensemble a classic, long, white gown created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at the French fashion house Givenchy. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
The couple has been bestowed
the royal titles of duke and duchess of Sussex on them by the British monarch. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, Prince Charles and Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall leave St George's Chapel. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camilla the duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte leave St. George's Chapel. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
Prince William (L) and Middleton, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the royal wedding ceremony. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
William and his son George. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
Kate and her daughter Charlotte. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
Charlotte smiles for the crowd. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
William and his daughter Charlotte leave the chapel. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
After the ceremony, the queen hosted a lunchtime reception at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle. Photo by Han Yan/UPI | License Photo
Windsor Castle is seen in the background as the newlyweds leave for the reception. Photo by Lauren Hurley/UPI | License Photo
Harry and Meghan exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony. In the background are from left to right, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall; Prince William, duke of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
Harry wore
a black frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals. The calvary uniform, complete with white gloves, is characterized by a knee-length skirt. Harry also broke with tradition by sporting his facial hair in uniform. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Royal Artillery Band arrive at St George's Chapel. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Kate Middleton arrives with bridesmaids and pageboys. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
Bridesmaids and page boys arrive. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
Prince Harry (L) and his brother and best man Prince William, duke of Cambridge (R) arrive for the royal wedding ceremony. Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo
Automobile with Meghan Markle drives down The Long Walk towards Windsor Castle with her mother Doria Ragland. Photo by Lauren Hurley/UPI | License Photo
Queen Elizabeth II arrives. Photo by Lauren Hurley/UPI | License Photo
Mother of the bride Doria Ragland (R). Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo
Media proprietor Oprah Winfrey. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo
Actor George Clooney (R) and his wife, British human rights barrister Amal Clooney. Photo by Lauren Hurley/UPI | License Photo
British talktshow host James Corden (R) and wife Julia Carey arrive. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
David Beckham (R) and Victoria Beckham attend the wedding. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo
British actor Idris Elba and fiancee Sabrina Dhowre leave St George's Chapel. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
American tennis player Serena Williams (L) and her husband Alexis Ohanian. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
British politician Nicholas Soames (C) arrives for the royal wedding. Photo by Lauren Hurley/UPI | License Photo
Former British Prime Minister, Sir John Major, second right, with his wife Dame Norma Major, second left. Photo by Lauren Hurley/UPI | License Photo
Camilla, duchess of Cornwall. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo
Former rugby player Johnny Wilkinson. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo
A cardboard cut-out of Queen Elizabeth II is seen in the window of a local house. Photo by Stephen Chung/UPI | License Photo
Royalist crier Tony Appleton rings his bell ahead of the wedding. Photo by Ray Tang/UPI | License Photo
Wellwishers line the streets. Photo by Ray Tang/UPI | License Photo
Musician Elton John waves to the crowd as he leaves St George's Chapel. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Pippa Middleton (L) and husband James Matthews. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo
Actresses Priyanka Chopra (R) and Abigail Spencer. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo
Singer James Blunt (R). Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo
Model Nacho Figueras (L) and wife Delfina Blaquier. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo
Well wishers hold a banner. Photo by Ray Tang/UPI | License Photo