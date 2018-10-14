Royal family releases official Princess Eugenie wedding pics

Britain's Princess Eugenie (R) and her husband Jack Brooksbank kiss as they exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain on Friday. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Britain's Princess Eugenie (R) and her husband Jack Brooksbank exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, on Friday. Photo by Neil Hall/ EPA-EFE

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Family has released on Twitter several official wedding photos of newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with their loved ones.

One image taken Friday and shared Saturday shows the couple in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle with Eugenie's grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip; Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice; their mother and father Sarah and Andrew, the duke and duchess of York; Jack's parents Thomas and Nicola Brooksbank; and Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the two older children of Eugenie's cousin, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank are delighted to release four official photographs from their Wedding day. The images were taken by photographer Alex Bramall at Windsor Castle and later in the day at Royal Lodge.#RoyalWedding https://t.co/Ls86G6PYds pic.twitter.com/dncMFdViQs - The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 13, 2018

Another portrait depicts Eugenie and Jack alone with their nine child bridesmaids and page boys.

A black-and-white photo captured the moment Eugenie and Jack kiss in a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding service.

The couple are also seen in a picture snapped as they head to a private dinner at Royal Lodge after they have changed out of their wedding attire. Jack is wearing a black tuxedo and Eugenie looks stunning in a champagne-colored, floor-length gown.

The pair married at Windsor Castle Friday after several years of dating.