U.S. News Marie Antoinette's jewels -- unseen for 200 years -- go on display By Danielle Haynes ( )

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Jewelry belonging to the Bourbon-Parma family -- with links to French royals -- went on display this week at Sotheby's New York City location, showcasing gems and tiaras once worn by the likes of King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette. The items are set to to be auctioned Nov. 14 in Geneva, but before they do, highlights from the collection will be on view at Sotheby's locations throughout the world.

Among the collection are jewels once owned by Marie Antoinette that have not been seen in pubic for 200 years, the auction house said.

"It is one of the most important royal jewelry collections ever to appear on the market and each and every jewel is absolutely imbued with history," said Daniela Mascetti, deputy chairman of Sotheby's Jewelry Europe.

"Never before seen in public, this extraordinary group of jewels offers a captivating insight into the lives of its owners going back hundreds of years. What is also striking is the inherent beauty of the pieces themselves: the precious gems they are adorned with and the exceptional craftsmanship they display are stunning in their own right."

The Bourbon-Parma family is linked to French royalty, Holy Roman emperors, Pope Paul II and included Austrian emperors and the dukes of Parma.