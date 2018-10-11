Dakota Johnson spoke out following reports she's expecting with boyfriend Chris Martin. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson is putting pregnancy rumors to rest.

The 29-year-old actress spoke out on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show following reports she's expecting with her boyfriend, Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

"The only thing I'm pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas. But not any babies," she told host Ellen DeGeneres.

The Fifty Shades star explained she was celebrating her birthday when paparazzi misinterpreted the decorations -- pink and blue balloons -- as a gender reveal party.

"It was my birthday and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue. So then I was pregnant?" Johnson said.

"I didn't know the balloons were going to be released. They were just in an arch and I guess that accidentally happened -- one of the ends just got let go," she added.

Johnson's rep denied pregnancy rumors Monday after TMZ reported the actress was expecting. The publication had shared photos of pink and blue balloons floating over Martin's house during Johnson's party Sunday.

Johnson and Martin were first linked in October 2017, but have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. The actress confirmed her romance with Martin in the November issue of Tatler.

"I'm not going to talk about it, but I am very happy," she said.