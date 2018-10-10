Henry Cavill will portray Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" series. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is adding to the cast of its new series The Witcher.

The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday that Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra will play Ciri and Yennefer in the forthcoming TV adaptation.

Netflix confirmed the news on its See What's Next official Twitter account.

"#TheWitcher has found its Ciri: 17 year old Oxfordshire-native Freya Allan will play the pivotal Princess of Cintra!" the company wrote.

Netflix also confirmed Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe and Mimi Ndiweni as the sorceress Fringilla.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapowski fantasy book series, which previously inspired a best-selling video game franchise. Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in the DC cinematic universe, will portray Geralt of Rivia.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Alik Sakharov. Hissrich took a break from Twitter in September following backlash to a casting call for minority actresses for the role of Ciri.

"I think the fans really have pictures of these characters in their minds and I don't blame them for that. I get it," Hissrich told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think coming in as a writer and saying my vision might look different than yours is scary for fans, but truthfully I don't think it has to be."

"One of the things I feel most strongly about is people being afraid that we're going to strip out the cultural context of The Witcher, to remove its Slavic roots," she said. "That couldn't be further from the truth. What I've always wanted to do it take these Slavic stories and give them a global audience."