Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Lena Dunham thinks Taylor Swift's recent tweet about politics was "amazing."
The 32-year-old actress said on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she was proud of Swift for endorsing Democrats this week ahead of the midterm elections.
"That was really amazing," Dunham told host Andy Cohen. "I mean, I'm always proud of Taylor. Not only is she an amazing friend to me on a personal level, but she's an amazing friend to lots of people in the world."
"She felt it was time for her to talk about politics. I never judged her for considering that a private domain, but I think she chose a really, really powerful time to speak out," she said. "I'm so moved and honored to be her friend."
Swift spoke out in an Instagram post Sunday after keeping her political beliefs private for years. She said she would be voting for Democratic candidates Phil Breseden and Jim Cooper for the Senate and House of Representatives, respectively.
"In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," the 28-year-old singer explained.
"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," she said. "I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love."
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Dunham is a longtime friend of Swift's who appeared in the singer's "Bad Blood" music video. She named her least favorite of Swift's ex-boyfriends during a round of Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live.
"My least favorite was Calvin Harris because I felt he was petty in the public and who needs to do that?" the star said.