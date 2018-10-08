Jamie Dornan (L) and Dakota Johnson attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Fifty Shades Darker" on February 2, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Dornan (L), pictured with Amelia Warner, confirmed he's having a third child with the actress. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- British actor Jamie Dornan is going to be a dad of three.

The 36-year-old star's rep confirmed Sunday to People that Dornan is expecting a third child with his wife, actress and musician Amelia Warner.

The Sunday Times first reported the news in a profile about Dornan. The actor is parent to two daughters, 4-year-old Dulcie and 2-year-old Elva, with Warner.

"Being a dad is the best," he said in the interview. "I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by."

Dornan and Warner, who has appeared in such films as Mansfield Park, Quills and Aeon Flux, married in April 2013. Dornan said he's only had one argument with the actress during their nine-year relationship.

"We get frustrated at times, usually when traveling with the kids, but we'd never let anything boil and become a thing," he said. "We know couples who are plate-throwers, but that's just not us. I'm glad it's not us -- plates are expensive."

Dornan is known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies, which co-star Dakota Johnson. He will star in the new film Robin Hood and the HBO movie My Dinner with Hervé.