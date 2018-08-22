Robin Thicke expecting baby No. 2 with April Love Geary

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:44pm PDT

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Robin Thicke is going to be a dad of two.

The 41-year-old singer and his girlfriend, April Love Geary, announced Tuesday that they're expecting another child together.

Thicke shared the news by posting an ultrasound video on Instagram.

"'They said we couldn't make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem!' Thank you April," he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Geary posted photos and videos of Mia, her 6-month-old daughter with Thicke, holding a sonogram.

"Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We're so excited to share with y'all that I'm expecting again!" Geary captioned the post.

"We find out Saturday if it's a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it's going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robins birthday!" she added. Thicke turns 42 on March 10.

Geary gave birth to Mia in February. She defended herself in April after British television personality Chanelle Hayes criticized her breastfeeding photo.

Thicke is also parent to 8-year-old son Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton.