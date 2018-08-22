Hilary Swank attends the Tokyo premiere of "You're Not You" on October 23, 2015. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Hilary Swank secretly tied the knot at Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is a married woman.

The 44-year-old star secretly wed Philip Schneider among the redwoods at Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif., according to E! News.

Swank wore an Elie Saab Couture wedding gown that took 150 hours to create. The dress was made of Chantilly lace, silk chiffon and organza silk, and featured extensive embroidery.

"I've loved Elie Saab for years and was thrilled to have him design my dress," Swank told Vogue. "It was everything I imagined and more."

Swank's father, Stephen Swank, actress Mariska Hargitay and actor Misha Collins were among the guests in attendance. Swank said her wedding was "truly a dream come true."

"It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it," the star said.

"I was overwhelmed with gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting," she added.

Swank and Schneider first met on a blind date set up by Collins' wife, Vicki, and another friend. The couple got engaged in 2016 after a year and a half of dating.