Busy Philipps (L) and Michelle Williams attend the Los Angeles premiere of "I Feel Pretty" on April 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Busy Philipps clapped back after someone left a negative comment on her workout photo. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Busy Philipps is shutting down a critic of her latest Instagram post.

The 39-year-old actress clapped back Tuesday after someone left a negative comment on her workout photo.

Philipps posted a picture of herself wearing a sports bra and leggings ahead of some gym time. She responded in the comments after a person wrote, "Ughhh, you're rolls are showing."

"I feel like a man of your age should know the difference between YOUR and YOU'RE. YOUR is POSSESIVE, as in 'YOUR rolls are showing.' (Get it? The rolls BELONG to me.)," the star wrote.

"YOU'RE is an abbreviation for YOU ARE, as in YOU'RE CLEARLY AN [EXPLETIVE] BODYSHAMING LOSER," she concluded.

Philipps originally shared the photo to promote #TheAwesomeChallenge. She said her daily workout is one thing that makes her feel awesome.

"Today is #TheAwesomeChallenge and my workout every morning makes me feel awesome (even on the days when I'd rather stay in bed, like today)," the actress wrote. "For every post using #TheAwesomeChallenge @RocketsofAwesome will donate back-to-back school clothing to a @Baby2Baby child in need. Let's do this!"

Philipps is known for playing Kim Kelly on Freaks and Geeks and Audrey Liddell on Dawson's Creek. She was hospitalized in July after injuring her knee.