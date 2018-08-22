'LazyTown' actor Stefan Karl Stefansson dead at 43

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- LazyTown actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson died Tuesday at age 43.

Stefánsson's wife, Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir, told People Stefánsson died at 8:10 a.m. PT in Iceland after battling bile duct cancer.

Thorsteinsdottir confirmed the news in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"My beloved, Stefan Karl Stefansson, 43, has passed away after battling aggressive bile duct cancer for two years," the 48-year-old actress wrote. "Per Stefan's wishes, there will be no funeral. His earthly remains will be scattered in secrecy in a distant ocean."

"Stefan's family wants to express their gratitude for the support and warmth received in recent years, and to express their deepest sympathy to the many friends and fans of Stefan Karl," she added.

Stefánsson, who played Robbie Rotten on LazyTown, was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. His LazyTown co-stars helped raise nearly $170,000 for his treatment via crowdfunding, and he kept fans updated via social media.

"All done with chemo for now," the star wrote in February 2017.

LazyTown is a children's program that aired from 2004 to 2014 during Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon and on Universal Kids. Stefánsson called entertaining and making kids laugh his "favorite thing" in a Reddit AMA in 2017.