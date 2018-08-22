Barbara Harris, 'Freaky Friday' star dead at 83

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Barbara Harris, a Broadway and film star known for starring in Freaky Friday and Nashville, has died at the age of 83.

Harris died Tuesday from lung cancer in Scottsdale, Ariz., her close friend and co-founder of Chicago's iO Theater Charna Halpern confirmed to the Chicago Sun Times.

Harris' career started with the Second City improve theater in Chicago before taking the stage in Broadway. She earned a Tony nomination for her role as Daisy in musical On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and won a Tony in 1967 for her role in The Apple Tree.

Harris, in 1971, earned an Oscar nomination for her part in Who is Harry Kellerman and Why is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me?. In Nashville, the actress was seen performing "It Don't Worry Me" to calm down a frightened crowd during the film's climax.

In the original Freaky Friday, released in 1976, Harris portrayed mother Ellen Andrews who switches bodies with her daughter Annabel, played by Jodie Foster. Other film roles included a part in filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock's last film Family Plot, A Thousand Clowns, Peggy Sue Got Married and Grosse Pointe Blank, among others.

"My friend and an amazing famous actress Barbara Harris passed away early this morning. My favorite memories of her were her sense of humor and how she made me laugh. If you haven't seen her movies-watch Family Plot and A Thousand Clowns. Those are two of my favorites. Ill miss her. Hopefully her friends, Del and Severn will meet her and help her in her passing," Halpern said on Facebook.