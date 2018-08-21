Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Normani was grateful for Nicki Minaj's support at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 22-year-old singer sent love to Minaj on Twitter after the rapper stood up for her at the awards show Monday. Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish dissed Normani's girl group, Fifth Harmony, during the ceremony.

"@NICKIMINAJ I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you," Normani wrote Monday evening. "You perfect queen you!"

"Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y'all know I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always," she added, referencing Minaj's win for Best Hip-Hop Video.

Haddish was on stage with comedian Kevin Hart when she brought up former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello's five nominations.

"[Camila's] nominated for five VMAs tonight," the actress said, according to Us Weekly. "So for those of you watching at home -- hi Fifth Harmony!"

Minaj defended Fifth Harmony and Normani while accepting her award for Best Hip-Hop Video.

"Tiff, don't be coming for Fifth Harmony, because Normani is that [expletive]," the rapper said.

Cabello, who left Fifth Harmony in December 2016, ultimately won Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "Havana." Normani and the remaining members of Fifth Harmony, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, have been on hiatus from the group since March.