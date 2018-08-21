Farrah Abraham (L) and daughter Sophia attend the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Farrah Abraham walked the red carpet with her daughter Monday.

The 27-year-old television personality and 9-year-old Sophia attended the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Abraham and Sophia were all smiles as they posed for photos together. Abraham wore a cleavage-baring striped jumpsuit, while Sophia sported a romper with an embellished train.

"#VMAs OG's @sophialabraham wearing @dislacouture & wearing @fashionnova @mtv #redcarpet," Abraham wrote on Instagram.

Abraham and Sophia met singer and dancer Frankie Grande at the awards show. Grande's sister, singer Ariana Grande, performed during the ceremony.

"Much love to the grande family! @frankiejgrande @arianagrande," Abraham captioned a selfie with Grande. "@sophialabraham loves the music & dance keep up the great work fam! #vmas #mtv #arianagrande #sophiaabraham #farrahabraham."

Abraham is parent to Sophia with late ex-boyfriend Derek Underwood. She is known for starring on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom OG, but was replaced by Bristol Palin after being fired in the fall.

"I think I'm watching Girl, Interrupted," Abraham said of Palin's casting in an interview with Us Weekly at the awards show.

"She moved to the same place I live," she added. "I'm actually scared. I want to stay away from that."