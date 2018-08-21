Rita Ora poses with her award in the press room at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Tim Bergling, the late Swedish DJ and producer known as Avicii, won a posthumous award for Best Dance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

Avicii won the award alongside Rita Ora whom he collaborated with on the song "Lonely Together." Ora announced that she had won the Moon Man off-screen while she was onstage with Bebe Rexha to introduce a performance by Latin artist Maluma.

"I wanna take a minute to say, I just found out that Avicii and I won Best Dance, so let's made some noise for Avicii right now," Ora said onstage. "An amazing talent."

Avicii was found dead in April after committing suicide. "He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life and happiness," his family said in the statement at the time. "He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."

The VMAs also featured Jennifer Lopez being honored with the Video Vanguard Award and Camila Cabello winning Video of the Year for "Havana."