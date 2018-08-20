Jennifer Lopez accepts Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

Vanguard award winner Jennifer Lopez performs during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez took home the prestigious Video Vanguard Award Monday during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards following an energetic performance that celebrated her legendary career.

Lopez took the stage and sang a number of hit songs from over the years including "Ain't Your Mama," "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and "Get Right."

The singer, actress and dancer was also joined onstage by special guests DJ Khaled who acted as a hype man and rapper Ja Rule who performed with her two of their collaborative tracks, "I'm Real and "Ain't It Funny."

Additional moments included Lopez singing "Jenny From the Block" in front of an image of a New York subway and Lopez busting out her best dance moves.

Lopez, during her acceptance speech, discussed her career, her children, and her boyfriend, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

"I grew up on MTV, and this is really a tremendous honor for me. It has been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and then kind of watching them come true," she said.

"You're like my twin soul. We are like mirror images of each other ... There's so much more to experience and there's no one else I'd rather do that with," she continued in reference to Rodriguez.