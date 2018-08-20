Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Amy Adams, Demi Lovato
Willie Nelson, Wynonna Judd to appear on USA Network's 'Real Country'
Kevin Spacey's 'Billionaire Boys Club' earns $126 on opening day
Cardi B kicks off MTV VMAs, welcomes Shawn Mendes onstage
'Harry Potter' icons Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis reunite, share pic

Photo Gallery

 
Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin through the years

Latest News

MTV VMAs: Camila Cabello, Cardi B win big
Venezuela issues new currency to fight inflation
Jennifer Lopez accepts Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
1 dead after argument over parking space at Georgia Walmart, police say
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson make red carpet debut at MTV VMAs
 
Back to Article
/