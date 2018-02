Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Singer Robin Thicke has announced on Instagram the birth of his daughter Mia.

"On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love," Thicke captioned a video of him cradling his newborn daughter.

Thicke and April Love Geary have been dating since 2014. They celebrated the impending birth of their first child with a baby shower last month.

Thicke also has a 7-year-old son named Julian Fuego with his ex-wife Paula Patton.