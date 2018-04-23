Home / Entertainment News

Robin Thicke's girlfriend defends breastfeeding photo

By Annie Martin   |  April 23, 2018 at 11:06 AM
April 23 (UPI) -- New mom April Love Geary is defending her breastfeeding photo.

The 23-year-old model called out Chanelle Hayes in an Instagram post Sunday after the British television personality criticized her picture.

Geary has a 2-month-old daughter, Mia, with singer Robin Thicke. She posted a screenshot of Hayes' remarks about her photo.

"Hey @chanellehayes, maybe the next time you want to criticize me for posting a picture of myself breastfeeding you should really take a look at the pictures you've had taken. Not that taking nudes is wrong! The naked body is a beautiful thing! But don't be a hypocrite mama," Geary wrote.

Hayes, who starred on the British version of Big Brother, had commented on Twitter after Geary shared the photo Saturday.

"I'm all for breastfeeding and having a choice how to feed your baby but WHY do people feel the need to post pictures of themselves doing it?!" Hayes wrote. "Especially the new pic of Robin Thicke's gf! She's got hair done, makeup on, both boobs out. So strange. What's the need?? #opinion."

Hayes defended her remarks in a series of tweets Monday.

"I don't think it should be done discreetly. I pumped breastmilk publicly ALOT when I had Frankie and Blakely I just don't u derstand the reason behind posting pics. That's all. Not hating or shaming I just don't see why x," she wrote.

Mia was born in February. Thicke has an 8-year-old son, Julian Fuego, with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton, who voiced her love for new boyfriend Zach Quittman in interviews last week.

