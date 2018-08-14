Coco Austin (L) and Ice-T attend the New York premiere of "Top Five" on December 3, 2014. File Photo by Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Coco Austin posted a photo Monday from a family outing.

The 39-year-old television personality shared a picture with husband Ice-T and 2-year-old daughter Chanel from their trip to an exotic car show Sunday in Jericho, N.Y.

The snapshot shows Austin posing with Ice-T and Chanel in front of a red Bentley. Austin and Chanel wear matching red and white dresses.

"Can I take a moment to tell you how much I just love my little family! (@ExoticsRally Car Show at One North Mediterranean Soul)," Austin captioned the post.

The former Ice Loves Coco star also shared a photo of Ice-T with Chanel.

"Always on cloud 9 when I'm around these too! #daddyloves you," she wrote.

Austin and Ice-T welcomed Chanel in November 2015. Austin said in an Instagram comment in May that she still breastfeeds her daughter, although it's "more for comfort now."

"I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.. I love that I can be a part of that," the star wrote.

"@babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I'm older," she added.