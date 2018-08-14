Amy Schumer celebrates 6 months of marriage to Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer (L) and Chris Rock attend a New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors game on February 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Amy Schumer attends the Los Angeles premiere of "I Feel Pretty" on April 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Amy Schumer (L), pictured with Chris Fischer, dedicated a sweet and funny post to Fischer on their six-month anniversary. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer is celebrating six months of marriage to husband Chris Fischer.

The 37-year-old actress and comedian dedicated a sweet and funny post to Fischer on their six-month anniversary Monday.

Schumer shared a photo on Instagram with Fischer and her dog Tati. She joked about their morning in the caption.

"Married 6 months today. I love you more every day. sorry my fart woke us up this morning," the star wrote.

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot at a surprise ceremony in February after a few months of dating. Schumer shared a video the same month of their emotional wedding vows.

"I love you, Amy," Fischer says in the clip. "You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You're the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you with every piece of my heart."

"People are wondering, 'Why the rush? Why so fast?' and it's because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife," Schumer answers. "I love you."

Schumer and Fischer were first linked in November, and made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards in June. Schumer last starred in the movie I Feel Pretty, and is slated for the film She Came to Me with Nicole Kidman and Steve Carell.