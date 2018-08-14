A post shared by Michael Angarano (@michaelangarano) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Michael Angarano is joining the cast of This is Us.

The 30-year-old actor will portray Nicky Pearson, the brother of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), in Season 3 of the NBC series, according to Deadline.

Angarano will play Nicky in a recurring capacity. Series creator Dan Fogelman previously told Deadline the show will be "diving heavy" into Jack's experience in the Vietnam War, where Nicky died.

This is Us announced Angarano's casting in a tweet Monday.

"BREAKING: Nicky, Jack's little brother, will be played by @MichaelAngarano! Tweet him all your excitement! #ThisIsUsFYC #ThisIsUs," the series wrote.

Angarano confirmed the news on his own account.

"i am beyond grateful and very excited to be a part of this show - my grandmother even told her dentist," he wrote.

This is Us stars Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. The series follows the Pearson family throughout several points in time, and will return for a third season Sept. 25.

Angarano is known for playing Elliot on Will & Grace and Bertie Chickering, Jr., on The Knick.