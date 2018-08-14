Luann de Lesseps explains her relapse: 'I felt betrayed'

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Luann de Lesseps is sharing details about her relapse in July.

The 53-year-old television personality told Megyn Kelly in an interview with Today that she broke her sobriety after learning her ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps and their two children, Noel and Victoria, were suing her.

"I found out about this whole story with the ex, Count [Alexandre] -- that I was getting sued -- in the press," de Lesseps recalled. "That was devastating. I felt betrayed. I felt so hurt. I lost it."

"I had a girlfriend with me and she goes, 'I love making watermelon martinis.' I said, 'I'm in,'" she said. "I had two or three or those, then I had I think two bottles of rosé by myself. Then I had probably a six-pack of beer or something. I can't even tell you."

Alexandre filed a lawsuit in July after de Lesseps allegedly broke a stipulation in their 2009 divorce settlement, according to E! News. De Lesseps checked into rehab the same month after relapsing.

"I feel good," the star said of her progress since. "I feel great, actually. But every day is a struggle. I take it day by day. I'm going to be 30 days sober tomorrow, so I'm celebrating."

"I have this whole new life. I go to AA meetings and I follow up with my treatment now that I'm back from rehab, and I take it very seriously," she said.

De Lesseps previously sought treatment in December after she was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication and battery on a police officer.