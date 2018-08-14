Kevin Hart (R) and Eniko Parrish attend the Academy Awards on February 28, 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Hart (R) attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with Eniko Parrish, son Hendrix and daughter Heaven (L-R) on October 10, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Hart (L), pictured with Eniko Parrish, dedicated a sweet post to Parrish on their wedding anniversary. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart sent love to his wife, Eniko Parrish, on their second wedding anniversary.

The 39-year-old actor and comedian dedicated a sweet post to Parrish while celebrating the occasion Monday in the Bahamas.

Hart shared a black and white photo on Instagram from his wedding to Parrish. The couple tied the knot in 2016 outside Santa Barbara, Calif.

"What's understood doesn't need to be said.... You get me & I get you.... I'm glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts," Hart captioned the post.

Parrish marked the occasion in a post on her own account.

"Happy Anniversary my love! It's only been 2 yrs so far and it already feels like a lifetime with you. Cheers to another year of love, light, & laughter as the HARTS! @kevinhart4real," she wrote.

Hart and Parrish arrived in the Bahamas last week with 8-month-old son Kenzo and Hart's children, 13-year-old daughter Heaven and 10-year-old son Hendrix. Parrish shared a family photo Saturday on Instagram.

"living our best life.. the HART way. #take3," she wrote.

Hart is parent to Heaven and Hendrix with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. He will next star in the movie Night School with Tiffany Haddish.