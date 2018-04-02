Jessica Simpson, Tori Spelling celebrate Easter with family

April 2 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson and Tori Spelling celebrated Easter with their respective families Sunday.

The 37-year-old fashion designer and 44-year-old actress shared photos and videos on Instagram from Easter festivities with their spouses and kids.

Simpson, who shares 5-year-old daughter Maxwell and 4-year-old son Ace with husband Eric Johnson, posted a family portrait. She and Johnson wore matching outfits with Maxwell and Ace, respectively.

"Happy Easter from my family to yours! #yeswematch #twinning," Simpson captioned the picture.

Spelling shared a video of her four eldest children enjoying an Easter egg hunt in the backyard. The actress shares 11-year-old son Liam, 9-year-old daughter Stella, 6-year-old daughter Hattie, 5-year-old son Finn and 13-month-old son Beau with husband Dean McDermott.

"Happy #eastersunday 2018 from Our Family to Yours... here's the kiddos starting their egg hunt," she wrote. "We [love] you easter Bunny."

Spelling and her family enjoyed ham, mashed potatoes and spinach for Easter dinner. The family prepared a special dinner together on the first day of spring in March following reports police were called to their home after a disturbance.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel was among the other stars to celebrate Easter. The 50-year-old television personality posted a cute photo of Billy, his 11-month-old son with wife Molly McNearney, with an Easter egg.

"Billy found Jesus (in a plastic egg) Happy Easter and Passover too," he captioned the picture.