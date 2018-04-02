Prince Harry, Meghan Markle select flowers for wedding

April 2 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have selected the flowers for their upcoming wedding.

Kensington Palace announced Sunday on Twitter that the 33-year-old British royal and 36-year-old American actress have chosen florist Philippa Craddock to design the floral displays for their wedding ceremony.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen floral designer Philippa Craddock to create the church flowers for their wedding," the palace wrote.

Craddock will use "locally sourced foliage" to create the displays at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Markle will marry May 19. "Much of" the foliage will be taken from the gardens of the Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

"Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May, including branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves," Kensington Palace said.

"@RoyalParks will supply some pollinator-friendly plants from their wildflower meadows that will be incorporated into the floral designs," the palace added. "These plants provide a great habitat for bees & help to nurture and sustain entire ecosystems by promoting a healthy & biodiverse environment."

Craddock said in a statement that she is "excited and honored" to design and create the flowers for the royal wedding.

"Working with [Harry and Meghan] has been an absolute pleasure," the florist said. "The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work."

Kensington Palace previously announced Prince Harry and Markle will serve lemon elderflower cake at their wedding. The couple sent out their wedding invitations to guests in March.