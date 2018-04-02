Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation

April 2 (UPI) -- Blac Chyna posted a photo of daughter Dream in a stroller Monday following an alleged altercation involving the carriage.

The 29-year-old television personality shared a picture of 16-month-old Dream and 5-year-old son King from her visit to Six Flags Magic Mountain after reportedly swinging the stroller at a woman during a fight at the park Sunday.

The snapshot shows Dream sitting in the pink, car-shaped stroller that Blac Chyna allegedly used during the altercation. King is seen giving his sister a kiss on the cheek.

"All love," Blac Chyna captioned the photo, adding heart and stars emojis.

A park attendee had posted a video Sunday on Twitter that appeared to show Blac Chyna in a fight. Blac Chyna seemed to address the incident in a post Sunday on Instagram Stories.

"Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come touch your child it's a whole other story," the television personality wrote.

"I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams Mommy," she added.

Blac Chyna shares Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and King with ex-fiancé Tyga. She surprised fans by wishing Kardashian a happy birthday in March following months of conflict.