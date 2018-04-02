'2 Broke Girls' alum Beth Behrs enjoys 'gorgeous' bridal shower

April 2 (UPI) -- 2 Broke Girls alum Beth Behrs says her bridal shower was "gorgeous."

The 32-year-old actress was fêted by family and friends Saturday ahead of her wedding to actor Michael Gladis. Gladis is known for playing Paul Kinsey on the AMC series Mad Men.

Behrs' mom, Maureen Behrs, and sister, Emily Behrs, hosted the event. Behrs shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, including a group picture with 2 Broke Girls co-star Kat Dennings, Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks and other pals.

"Man, I really felt the love today. Thank you @emilybehrs @maureenbehrs and all the amazing women in my life for the most gorgeous shower and most special day! I love you all so much!" she captioned the post.

Dennings, who will serve as a bridesmaid in Behrs' wedding, dedicated a post to the bride-to-be on her own account.

"Bridesmaids! Showering @bethbehrs with all our love today," the 31-year-old actress wrote.

Behrs got engaged to Gladis in July 2016 after six years of dating. She said in an interview with Live! with Kelly and Ryan in May 2017 that she planned to tie the knot in the woods.

"We know woods. I want to be in the woods," the star shared. "Daytime, [the] Redwoods, maybe, and then everybody else wear cowboy boots is my requirement."

Behrs portrayed Caroline Wesbox Channing on 2 Broke Girls, which ended in April 2017 after a six-season run on CBS. She will next star in the TV movie Our People with Lea Thompson.