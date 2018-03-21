Tori Spelling enjoys family dinner on first day of spring

March 21 (UPI) -- Tori Spelling enjoyed dinner with her family on the first day of spring.

The 44-year-old actress and television personality prepared a special meal with husband Dean McDermott and their five kids Tuesday after spending the day with son Finn.

Spelling shared a photo on Instagram of a plate of ravioli with sauce and a breadstick. She said in the caption that March 20 is National Ravioli Day.

"Our family went to @domingositaliandeli and picked up some of their homemade ravioli and sauces to prepare at home for dinner... Pink Pasta we all chose! It's cheese ravioli with an amazing pink sauce. Our Princesses and Princes are very happy," the star wrote.

Spelling had posted pictures from her morning with 5-year-old Finn earlier that day.

"It's the 1st day of #spring ... I can't believe my 4th 'bud' Finn has blossomed into this strong beautiful funny and kind 5 year old flower," the star, who shares Finn, 11-year-old Liam, 9-year-old Stella, 6-year-old Hattie and 1-year-old Beau with McDermott, wrote.

"I love watching all 5 of my babes blossom," she said. "I water them with love daily and empower them to grow to their fullest potential. #Liam #Stella #Hattie #Finn #Beau #WatchingMyGardenGrow."

Spelling's posts follow reports police were called to the star's home this month after a disturbance. The actress was spotted kissing McDermott on set March 12 in Malibu, Calif., as they reportedly filmed a scene for Sharknado 6.

"Tori and Dean walked to set together, holding hands," a source told Us Weekly. "They were in great moods, arriving and leaving together."