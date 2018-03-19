America Ferrera shares photos from her baby shower

March 19 (UPI) -- Superstore star America Ferrera shared on Instagram several photos from her weekend baby shower in Los Angeles.

"No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can't wait to meet," the actress wrote in Sunday's post. "@beautyessexla was a gorgeous place to celebrate (not being paid to say that). And get you an amazing friend like @elsamariecollins who always shows up for you and throws the best parties!"

Ferrera wore a bright, floral dress for the occasion and happily showed off her baby bump. She posed for snapshots with her real-life siblings and husband Ryan Piers Williams, her Superstore co-stars and former Ugly Betty cast-mates.

Ferrera, 33, and Williams, 36, have been married since 2011. Ferrera announced her pregnancy in January.