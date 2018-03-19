Tom Riley filming 'Dark Heart' series

March 19 (UPI) -- ITV says filming is underway on Dark Heart, a crime drama starring Da Vinci's Demons and Lost in Austen actor Tom Riley.

Riley, 36, plays Will Wagstaffe, a London detective haunted by the murder of his parents when he was 16.

The actor played the role in a pilot for Dark Heart, which aired on ITV Encore in 2016.

The TV movie will serve as the first two episodes for the now six-part series featuring characters created by novelist Adam Creed.

The Dark Heart ensemble includes Charlotte Riley, Miranda Raison and Anjli Mohindra.

"We're thrilled Tom Riley has agreed to return as Will Wagstaffe in Dark Heart. As the central character, he has immersed himself in police work to seek some form of closure for what has happened in his past. It's a gritty, emotionally driven thriller from [screenwriter] Chris Lang," Polly Hill, ITV's head of drama, said in a statement.