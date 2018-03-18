'Walking Dead' crossover event to screen in 750 theaters

March 18 (UPI) -- AMC and Fathom Events are teaming up for Survival Sunday: The Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead.

The one-night fan event is to take place in 750 movie theaters in the United States on April 15. It will feature a commercial-free screening of The Walking Dead Season 8 finale and the Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 premiere. Lennie James, who plays Morgan on the original zombie apocalypse program and its spinoff, appears in both episodes, tying the shows together as they have never been before.

"Sunday, April 15 marks an epic and highly-anticipated moment for these series, as worlds collide when Morgan crosses over from The Walking Dead and into the new world of Fear," Theresa Beyer, senior vice president of brand activation for AMC, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be working with our terrific partners at Fathom to provide fans from across the country the opportunity to experience this crossover moment in such a special way and among other members of one of television's most passionate fan communities."

"The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead have captivated audiences and kept them on the edge of their seats for many years," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt added. "Self-proclaimed Dead-heads will have the unique opportunity to come together to experience these two compelling dramas larger-than-life and commercial-free on the big screen for just one night this April."