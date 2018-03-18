Home / Entertainment News / TV

'SNL' spoofs 1992 celeb auditions for 'Jurassic Park'

By Karen Butler  |  March 18, 2018 at 3:20 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 18 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live aired an impression-laden, pre-taped segment called "Jurassic Park Auditions" this weekend.

The video showed SNL cast members and guest host Bill Hader playing various celebrities as they supposedly tried out for roles in the 1993 dinosaur picture, which in reality starred Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Kate McKinnon played Jodie Foster, Ellen DeGeneres and Lisa Kudrow in the parody, while Hader portrayed Alan Alda, Clint Eastwood and Al Pacino; Pete Davidson played Adam Sandler; Leslie Jones played Whoopi Goldberg; Alex Moffat played Hugh Grant; Heidi Gardner played Drew Barrymore and Kenan Thompson played Sinbad and O.J. Simpson.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for March 18: Adam Levine, Vanessa Williams Famous birthdays for March 18: Adam Levine, Vanessa Williams
Kim Kardashian shares new photo of infant daughter Chicago Kim Kardashian shares new photo of infant daughter Chicago
John Goodman plays Rex Tillerson on 'SNL' John Goodman plays Rex Tillerson on 'SNL'
Canadian comedian Mike MacDonald dead at 62 Canadian comedian Mike MacDonald dead at 62
Macaulay Culkin offers to fight WWE star Rusev Macaulay Culkin offers to fight WWE star Rusev