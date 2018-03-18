'SNL' spoofs 1992 celeb auditions for 'Jurassic Park'

March 18 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live aired an impression-laden, pre-taped segment called "Jurassic Park Auditions" this weekend.
The video showed SNL cast members and guest host Bill Hader playing various celebrities as they supposedly tried out for roles in the 1993 dinosaur picture, which in reality starred Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.
Kate McKinnon played Jodie Foster, Ellen DeGeneres and Lisa Kudrow in the parody, while Hader portrayed Alan Alda, Clint Eastwood and Al Pacino; Pete Davidson played Adam Sandler; Leslie Jones played Whoopi Goldberg; Alex Moffat played Hugh Grant; Heidi Gardner played Drew Barrymore and Kenan Thompson played Sinbad and O.J. Simpson.