Home / Entertainment News / TV

Chadwick Boseman to host 'SNL' April 7

By Karen Butler  |  March 19, 2018 at 7:45 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Black Panther and 42 star Chadwick Boseman is to guest host Saturday Night Live on April 7, NBC announced.

Rapper Cardi B will provide the musical entertainment for the evening.

SNL alum Bill Hader returned and presided over this weekend's edition of the New York-based, sketch-comedy show, which is now in its 43rd season. Canadian rock band Arcade Fire was the musical guest.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for March 18: Adam Levine, Vanessa Williams Famous birthdays for March 18: Adam Levine, Vanessa Williams
Aerialist Yann Arnaud dies after Cirque du Soleil fall Aerialist Yann Arnaud dies after Cirque du Soleil fall
John Goodman plays Rex Tillerson on 'SNL' John Goodman plays Rex Tillerson on 'SNL'
Canadian comedian Mike MacDonald dead at 62 Canadian comedian Mike MacDonald dead at 62
'Walking Dead' crossover event to screen in 750 theaters 'Walking Dead' crossover event to screen in 750 theaters