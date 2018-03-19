Chadwick Boseman to host 'SNL' April 7

March 19 (UPI) -- Black Panther and 42 star Chadwick Boseman is to guest host Saturday Night Live on April 7, NBC announced.

Rapper Cardi B will provide the musical entertainment for the evening.

SNL alum Bill Hader returned and presided over this weekend's edition of the New York-based, sketch-comedy show, which is now in its 43rd season. Canadian rock band Arcade Fire was the musical guest.