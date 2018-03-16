Macaulay Culkin offers to fight WWE star Rusev

March 16 (UPI) -- Macaulay Culkin offered to fight WWE star Rusev in a Twitter exchange Thursday.

The 37-year-old actor responded after Rusev challenged a celebrity to take him on at Wrestlemania 34.

"BREAKING NEWS: I am officially accepting @RusevBUL challenge to wrestle him at this year's Wrestlemania. You heard it here first, folks. Come at me, bro!" Culkin tweeted.

Rusev, who issued the challenge in a tweet Wednesday, said he wasn't willing to fight Culkin, who played Kevin McAllister in Home Alone and the title character in Richie Rich as a child.

"I cannot Hit Little Kevin McAllister or Richie Rich!" the 32-year-old wrestler, born Miroslav Barnyashev, wrote.

"It's cool. I'd be doing all the hitting anyway. #youjustgotculked," Culkin responded.

BREAKING NEWS: I am officially accepting @RusevBUL challenge to wrestle him at this year's Wrestlemania. You heard it here first, folks.



Come at me, bro! — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 16, 2018

Other stars responded to Rusev's challenge, including Dwayne Johnson, who offered his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-star Kevin Hart as an opponent. Pitch Perfect actor Skylar Astin also said he was game to take on Rusev.

"I challenge @RusevBUL to a match at Wrestlemania. But I'm assembling my faction first! And if you think I'm outmatched, wait until you hear who I have in mind for my stable," he tweeted.

"Ha! @WWEDramaKing can outsing you! @LanaWWE can outdance you and i .... well i can MACHKA.... Happy #RusevDay," Rusev responded.

I challenge @RusevBUL to a match at Wrestlemania. But I’m assembling my faction first! And if you think I’m outmatched, wait until you hear who I have in mind for my stable...

😏 🇺🇸 🎪 💰 https://t.co/RYy51EL21z — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) March 16, 2018

Wrestlemania 34 will take place April 8 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.