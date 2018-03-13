Ronda Rousey on UFC return: 'WWE is what I enjoy right now'

March 13 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey discussed the possibility of returning to the UFC after recently joining WWE Tuesday while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I don't know," Rousey said about a UFC comeback. "I think it's just as likely as me going back to another Olympics for judo."

"No one demanded a written resignation from me for judo and I don't really think the same thing is necessary for fighting," she continued. "I'm just doing what I enjoy, and WWE is what I enjoy right now."

Rousey won a bronze medal in judo at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing before starting her MMA career in 2010. She became the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and went on a 12-fight undefeated streak before losing to Holly Holm in 2015. Rousey's last fight in UFC, which she lost, was against Amanda Nunes in 2016.

Rousey made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble in January. She is set to team up with Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle to take on WWE authority figures Stephanie McMahon and her husband Triple H in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

"I can't think of the last time I was so excited for anything," Rousey said of her upcoming match. "Really looking forward to it."