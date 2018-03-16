Luke Pell dating Holly Allen after 'Bachelor Winter Games' split

March 16 (UPI) -- Luke Pell is back together with ex-girlfriend Holly Allen.

The 33-year-old singer and television personality went Instagram official with Allen on Wednesday following his split from Bachelor Winter Games co-star Stassi Yaramchuk.

Pell shared a photo of himself and Allen holding hands with a plane flying overhead. He included a quote from Mother Theresa in the caption about forgiving "unreasonable" and "jealous" people.

"Sometimes there's more than what you see on [TV]," the star said.

E! News reported Pell has been dating Allen for "the past couple of months." The couple previously had a long-distance relationship for several months in 2017, and attended the CMT Music Awards together in June.

Pell faced criticism in February after Yaramchuk said on the Bachelor Winter Games finale that Pell never contacted her after the show. Pell subsequently told People he had joined the show after a breakup.

"I originally went on [Winter Games] after a breakup, a relationship I had last year that was a non-Bachelor relationship," the Bachelorette Season 12 contestant said. "I decided to go back on the show and see if that might work."

"During that time, I really started reflecting on where my heart was at and I started thinking a lot about my ex, honestly," he said. "I wanted to make that clear, and that didn't take away from the fact that Stassi and I had that initial connection. She's amazing and she's great, and I want the best for her."