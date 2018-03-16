Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Jersey Shore' stars 'let loose' in 'Family Vacation' trailer

By Annie Martin  |  March 16, 2018 at 12:12 PM
March 16 (UPI) -- The Jersey Shore stars "let loose" in a first trailer for Family Vacation.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Nicole Cortese return in a promo for the MTV series.

The preview follows the Jersey Shore stars as they take to the beaches of Miami, Fla. The cast members are shown "going harder" than they've "ever gone before," including plenty of fist pumping and drinking.

"We're older, but I don't think many of us are wiser," Ronnie says.

"As we age, we just get more delinquency... what's the word?" Snooki adds.

Jersey Shore, which also starred Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, originally had a six-season run from 2009 to 2012. MTV renewed Family Vacation for a second season in February ahead of the show's premiere April 5.

